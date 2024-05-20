CreativeOne Wealth LLC Has $51.33 Million Stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report) by 9.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,114,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122,578 shares during the period. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF makes up approximately 3.3% of CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. CreativeOne Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $51,332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IUSB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Family Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 1,813.3% in the fourth quarter. Family Asset Management LLC now owns 861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF alerts:

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

IUSB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $45.06. The company had a trading volume of 1,498,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,175,694. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 12-month low of $42.56 and a 12-month high of $46.35. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $44.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.14.

iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were paid a $0.1498 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (IUSB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal index. The fund tracks a broad Barclays index of USD-denominated taxable bonds. The index is market value weighted. IUSB was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.