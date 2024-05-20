Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Announces Dividend of $0.15

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWDGet Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.1549 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Stock Performance

KBWD stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $15.53. The company had a trading volume of 68,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,720. The firm has a market cap of $381.42 million, a PE ratio of 8.21 and a beta of 1.40. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $16.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.24.

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF Company Profile

The Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (KBWD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in financials equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index of US financial firms. KBWD was launched on Dec 2, 2010 and is managed by Invesco.

