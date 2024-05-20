Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR) Declares Dividend of $0.06

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMR – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.0558 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ BSMR traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.46. 54,589 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,399. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $22.63 and a 12 month high of $23.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.62.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF Company Profile

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Municipal Bond ETF (BSMR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature by the end of 2027. BSMR was launched on Sep 25, 2019 and is managed by Invesco.

