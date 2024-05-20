CreativeOne Wealth LLC Purchases Shares of 111,752 iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC)

CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IXC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 111,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC owned about 0.24% of iShares Global Energy ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IXC. Choreo LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 12,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. TNF LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,168,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC acquired a new position in iShares Global Energy ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,737,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Global Energy ETF by 505.1% in the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 37,447 shares during the period.

Get iShares Global Energy ETF alerts:

iShares Global Energy ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IXC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 239,303 shares, compared to its average volume of 675,014. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86 and a beta of 0.52. iShares Global Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $35.38 and a fifty-two week high of $45.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $43.21 and its 200-day moving average is $40.57.

iShares Global Energy ETF Profile

iShares Global Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global Energy Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the S&P Global 1200 Index, and measures the performance of companies that S&P deems to be part of the energy sector of the economy.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Energy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.