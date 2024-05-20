Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.
Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. 144,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $17.39.
About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- When to Sell a Stock for Profit or Loss
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- What is a SEC Filing?
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.