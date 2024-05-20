Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU) to Issue $0.07 Dividend

Posted by on May 20th, 2024

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCUGet Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, May 20th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.067 per share on Friday, May 24th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 20th.

Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.19. 144,212 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 263,371. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.26. Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $15.19 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

About Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF

(Get Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated corporate investment grade bonds with effective maturities in 2030. BSCU was launched on Sep 16, 2020 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Dividend History for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCU)

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2030 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.