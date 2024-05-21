JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD) Price Target to $16.00

Lightspeed Commerce (NYSE:LSPD – Free Report) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a sector outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. TD Securities cut Lightspeed Commerce from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut Lightspeed Commerce from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.56.

Shares of LSPD stock opened at $15.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30 and a beta of 2.34. Lightspeed Commerce has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $21.71. The company has a quick ratio of 6.09, a current ratio of 6.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $13.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.73.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LSPD. Dixon Mitchell Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $276,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Lightspeed Commerce by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc engages in sale of cloud-based software subscriptions and payments solutions for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in North America, Europe, the United Kingdom, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. Its Software as a Service platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

