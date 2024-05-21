First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of First Commonwealth Financial in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of First Commonwealth Financial from $16.50 to $15.50 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th.

First Commonwealth Financial Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of NYSE:FCF opened at $13.95 on Friday. First Commonwealth Financial has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.86.

First Commonwealth Financial (NYSE:FCF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $116.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.80 million. First Commonwealth Financial had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that First Commonwealth Financial will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

First Commonwealth Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.73%. This is a positive change from First Commonwealth Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. First Commonwealth Financial’s payout ratio is presently 32.30%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Commonwealth Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,855,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Commonwealth Financial by 155.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,697,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,649,000 after buying an additional 1,639,667 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Commonwealth Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $10,803,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in First Commonwealth Financial by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 311,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after acquiring an additional 108,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in First Commonwealth Financial by 131.0% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 189,922 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,644,000 after acquiring an additional 107,706 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

About First Commonwealth Financial

First Commonwealth Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides various consumer and commercial banking services in the United States. Its consumer services include personal checking accounts, interest-earning checking accounts, savings and health savings accounts, insured money market accounts, debit cards, investment certificates, fixed and variable rate certificates of deposit, mortgage loans, secured and unsecured installment loans, construction and real estate loans, safe deposit facilities, credit cards, credit lines with overdraft checking protection, IRA accounts, and automated teller machine (atm) services, as well as internet, mobile, and telephone banking services.

