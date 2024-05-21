Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN) Price Target Raised to $96.00 at BWS Financial

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) had its price objective increased by BWS Financial from $74.00 to $96.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Hawkins from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, February 9th.

Shares of HWKN stock opened at $88.31 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 24.60 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Hawkins has a twelve month low of $45.37 and a twelve month high of $89.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 31st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Hawkins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.83%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AJOVista LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. USA Financial Formulas bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth about $179,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Hawkins by 36.9% in the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 2,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $180,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

