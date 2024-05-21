Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Price Target Cut to $6.00 by Analysts at Wells Fargo & Company

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Under Armour from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $7.32.

Under Armour Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $6.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.63. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.72. Under Armour has a 1 year low of $6.18 and a 1 year high of $9.50.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Under Armour will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Under Armour

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Privium Fund Management B.V. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 0.8% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 222,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 1.1% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 164,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 101.1% in the first quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 25,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares during the period. 34.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

