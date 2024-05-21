Reviewing Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR) & NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS)

Exicure (NASDAQ:XCUR – Get Free Report) and NewAmsterdam Pharma (NASDAQ:NAMS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

42.8% of Exicure shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.9% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are held by institutional investors. 8.4% of Exicure shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 19.5% of NewAmsterdam Pharma shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Exicure has a beta of 1.31, meaning that its stock price is 31% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NewAmsterdam Pharma has a beta of 0.08, meaning that its stock price is 92% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Exicure $28.83 million 0.14 -$2.58 million $2.11 0.23 NewAmsterdam Pharma $14.09 million 126.70 -$176.94 million N/A N/A

This table compares Exicure and NewAmsterdam Pharma’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Exicure has higher revenue and earnings than NewAmsterdam Pharma.

Profitability

This table compares Exicure and NewAmsterdam Pharma’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Exicure N/A 27.15% 15.27% NewAmsterdam Pharma N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Exicure and NewAmsterdam Pharma, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Exicure 0 0 0 0 N/A NewAmsterdam Pharma 0 0 6 0 3.00

NewAmsterdam Pharma has a consensus price target of $33.25, indicating a potential upside of 67.59%. Given NewAmsterdam Pharma’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe NewAmsterdam Pharma is more favorable than Exicure.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc., an early-stage biotechnology company, develops nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. The company's preclinical candidate includes SCN9A that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of chronic pain. It also develops immuno-oncology therapeutics based on its proprietary SNA technology. Exicure, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

About NewAmsterdam Pharma

NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies to enhance patient care in populations with metabolic disease. It is developing obicetrapib, an oral low-dose cholesteryl ester transfer protein (CETP) inhibitor, that is in various clinical trials as a monotherapy and a combination therapy with ezetimibe for lowering LDL-C for cardiovascular diseases. The company also develops Obicetrapib which is in Phase 2a clinical trial for Alzheimer's disease. NewAmsterdam Pharma Company N.V. is headquartered in Naarden, the Netherlands.

