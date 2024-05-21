StockNews.com Begins Coverage on United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Price Performance

NYSE:UAMY opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. United States Antimony has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.48.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative return on equity of 19.72% and a negative net margin of 62.99%. The business had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United States Antimony

United States Antimony Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UAMY. Boston Financial Mangement LLC purchased a new position in United States Antimony in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of United States Antimony by 21.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 310,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 54,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

