Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Roth Mkm cut their target price on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 3rd.

Get Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of CYCC opened at $2.18 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $13.20. The firm has a market cap of $3.18 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 0.54.

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CYCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.27) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.93) by $2.66. Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 1,009.04% and a negative net margin of 4,401.34%. The business had revenue of $0.03 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($7.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals will post -6.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medicines for the treatment of cancer and other proliferative diseases. The company's lead product includes fadraciclib, a cyclin dependent kinase Inhibitors (CDK) that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of solid tumors, as well as in combination with venetoclax to treat relapsed or refractory chronic lymphocytic leukemia; and Plogosertib, a polo-like kinase inhibitor program, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced leukemias and solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclacel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.