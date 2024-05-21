Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) PT Raised to $245.00 at Mizuho

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Mizuho from $225.00 to $245.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on AMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Thursday, April 11th. They issued a hold rating and a $225.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Applied Materials in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an outperform rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $180.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.64.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMAT

Applied Materials Price Performance

Shares of AMAT opened at $219.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.80. The company has a market capitalization of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a fifty-two week low of $120.18 and a fifty-two week high of $221.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $180.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 41.22%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Applied Materials Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. This is an increase from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.71%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Materials

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,008,622 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $15,469,028,000 after acquiring an additional 891,446 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 22,005,192 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $3,566,418,000 after buying an additional 682,098 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,738,382 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,226,581,000 after buying an additional 224,296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,260,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,322,280,000 after buying an additional 360,002 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,032,850 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,389,048,000 after buying an additional 456,865 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Materials

(Get Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.