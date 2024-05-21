StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Regis (NYSE:RGS)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Regis (NYSE:RGS – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Regis stock opened at $5.83 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.35. Regis has a one year low of $5.16 and a one year high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 1.78.

Regis (NYSE:RGS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $49.18 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.00) EPS.

Regis Corporation owns and franchises hair care salons in North America. The company operates through two segments, Franchise Salons and Company-Owned Salons. Its salons provide haircutting; styling, including shampooing and conditioning; hair coloring; and other services, as well as sells various hair care and other beauty products.

