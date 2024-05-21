Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) PT Lowered to $48.00

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Citigroup from $61.00 to $48.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a sell rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on CBRL. CL King cut Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Bank of America cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $82.00 to $75.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $65.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Stock Performance

Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store stock opened at $48.31 on Friday. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $111.90. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.79.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.08. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 2.43%. The firm had revenue of $935.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s payout ratio is presently 138.67%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $10,727,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the third quarter valued at $5,105,000. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 423.9% in the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 81,837 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,308,000 after purchasing an additional 66,215 shares during the period. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in the fourth quarter valued at $3,854,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 78.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 107,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 47,167 shares during the period. 96.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cracker Barrel Old Country Store

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of restaurants with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner daily, as well as dine-in, pick-up, and delivery services.

Featured Articles

