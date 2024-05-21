Barclays Boosts BRF (NYSE:BRFS) Price Target to $4.50

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Free Report) had its target price raised by Barclays from $4.00 to $4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

BRFS has been the topic of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised BRF from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $1.90 to $3.10 in a report on Monday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of BRF from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of BRF from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $3.80.

Shares of NYSE:BRFS opened at $3.87 on Friday. BRF has a 12 month low of $1.45 and a 12 month high of $3.89. The stock has a market cap of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.30 and a beta of 1.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

BRF (NYSE:BRFS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. BRF had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 0.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that BRF will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cloverfields Capital Group LP grew its position in BRF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cloverfields Capital Group LP now owns 564,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,841,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in BRF by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 76,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares in the last quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in BRF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC purchased a new position in BRF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.76% of the company’s stock.

BRF SA engages in raising, producing, and slaughtering poultry and pork for processing, production, and sale of fresh meat, processed products, pasta, margarine, pet food, and other products. The company's product portfolio comprises meat products, including frozen whole and cut chicken, frozen pork, and turkey; processed food products, such as marinated, frozen, whole, and cut chicken, roosters, sausages, ham products, bologna, frankfurters, salamis, bacon, cold meats, other smoked products; and frozen processed meats comprising hamburgers, steaks, breaded meat products, kibbeh, and meatballs, as well as chicken sausages, chicken hot dogs, and chicken bologna.

