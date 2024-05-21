Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) Price Target Raised to $255.00 at B. Riley

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by B. Riley from $250.00 to $255.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Applied Materials’ Q3 2024 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.33 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $2.08 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $2.26 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $2.46 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $2.64 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.44 EPS.

AMAT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Applied Materials from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. TD Cowen lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $185.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of Applied Materials in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $142.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Applied Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $215.64.

Shares of AMAT stock opened at $219.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $182.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials has a 52 week low of $120.18 and a 52 week high of $221.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $205.00 and a 200-day moving average of $180.01.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.12. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 41.22% and a net margin of 27.57%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Applied Materials will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This is a positive change from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.71%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMAT. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Applied Materials by 76.9% during the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 230 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Applied Materials during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Applied Materials by 96.6% during the first quarter. RFP Financial Group LLC now owns 173 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

