Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT) Earns Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reissued their buy rating on shares of Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bit Digital’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS and Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS.

Separately, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Bit Digital in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BTBT opened at $2.64 on Friday. Bit Digital has a 1-year low of $1.76 and a 1-year high of $5.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.68. The company has a market capitalization of $217.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80 and a beta of 4.85.

Bit Digital (NASDAQ:BTBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 18th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $16.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 million. Bit Digital had a return on equity of 0.40% and a net margin of 57.44%. Research analysts expect that Bit Digital will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTBT. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 3,163.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,661,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,115,000 after acquiring an additional 5,487,615 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 133.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 5,000,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,351,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862,309 shares during the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 79.6% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 2,121,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,089,000 after acquiring an additional 940,161 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,910,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,483,000 after acquiring an additional 165,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bit Digital by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,061,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 185,560 shares during the last quarter. 47.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bit Digital, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin mining business. It is also involved in the treasury management activities; and digital asset staking and digital asset mining businesses, as well as ethereum staking activities. In addition, it provides specialized cloud-infrastructure services for artificial intelligence applications.

