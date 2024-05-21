IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Upgraded to “Buy” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEXFree Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Saturday.

IEX has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of IDEX from $260.00 to $256.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $255.00 target price on shares of IDEX in a research note on Thursday, March 21st. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $245.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of IDEX from $254.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $215.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $250.71.

IDEX Price Performance

Shares of IEX opened at $219.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.37. IDEX has a fifty-two week low of $183.76 and a fifty-two week high of $246.36. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $232.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $219.92.

IDEX (NYSE:IEXGet Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $801.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $807.52 million. IDEX had a net margin of 17.89% and a return on equity of 17.60%. The business’s revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.69 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from IDEX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. IDEX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in IDEX by 1,196.4% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,598,000 after acquiring an additional 125,348 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in IDEX by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,190,741 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $475,632,000 after acquiring an additional 84,502 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in IDEX by 7.1% in the third quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 1,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in IDEX by 13.3% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 244,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $50,884,000 after acquiring an additional 28,661 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its position in IDEX by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 76,465 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,684 shares during the period. 97.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides applied solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, valves, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

