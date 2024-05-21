Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
Express Stock Performance
Shares of EXPR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $17.84.
About Express
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Express
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Nasdaq vs. S&P: A Detailed Breakdown of Stock Indexes
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Tax Calculator
- Insider Trading is Good News for These Stocks
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Bill Ackman Reduced Chipotle Stock, Fundamentals Still Sound
Receive News & Ratings for Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.