Express (NYSE:EXPR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Express (NYSE:EXPR – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Express Stock Performance

Shares of EXPR opened at $0.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 million, a PE ratio of 0.01 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83. Express has a 52-week low of $0.35 and a 52-week high of $17.84.

About Express

Express, Inc operates as a fashion retail company that offers apparel and accessories in the United States and Puerto Rico. The company sells its products under the UpWest and Express brands for men and women through its retail and factory outlet stores; express.com, an online store; and Express mobile app, as well as franchisees Express locations in Latin America.

