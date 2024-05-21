Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
Oragenics Stock Performance
OGEN stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.74.
Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics
Oragenics Company Profile
Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.
