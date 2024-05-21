Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Oragenics Stock Performance

OGEN stock opened at $3.09 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 0.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.35. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $7.74.

Get Oragenics alerts:

Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 29th. The company reported ($5.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oragenics

Oragenics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Oragenics stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Oragenics, Inc. ( NYSE:OGEN Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 22,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.51% of Oragenics at the end of the most recent quarter. 18.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Oragenics, Inc, a development-stage company, engages in the research and development of antibiotics for infectious diseases in the United States. The company engages in the development and commercialization of NT-CoV2-1, an intranasal vaccine candidate that provides immunity from the novel severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.