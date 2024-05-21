LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Separately, Loop Capital upgraded LL Flooring from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th.

Shares of LL Flooring stock opened at $1.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.53. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $1.46 and a 52-week high of $5.52. The firm has a market cap of $48.14 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 1.55.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 1st. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. LL Flooring had a negative net margin of 14.30% and a negative return on equity of 64.43%. The firm had revenue of $211.78 million during the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jump Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,315 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 7,228 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter worth $29,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the first quarter worth $29,000. Values First Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 18.7% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 121,637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $386,000 after acquiring an additional 19,165 shares during the period. Finally, Innovis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the third quarter worth $87,000. 54.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard and soft surface flooring, and hard and soft surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hard and soft surface flooring including, waterproof hybrid resilient, waterproof vinyl plank, solid and engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools, as well as Duravana, a hybrid resilient flooring under the Bellawood, Coreluxe, ReNature by Coreluxe, and Duravana brand names.

