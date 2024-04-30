1,414 Shares in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Purchased by Fernwood Investment Management LLC

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $211,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 106.5% in the third quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 198.3% during the 3rd quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, reaching $157.49. 451,086 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,398,321. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $131.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.77.

Vanguard Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

