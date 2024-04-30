Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 8,825.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 365.0% in the third quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 287.3% in the 3rd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLT stock traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $88.43. 7,146,247 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,938,543. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $92.39 and a 200 day moving average of $92.57. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $82.42 and a 1 year high of $106.60. The firm has a market cap of $44.77 billion, a PE ratio of -7.07 and a beta of 0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3124 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 1st. This represents a $3.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

