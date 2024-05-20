STF Management LP Boosts Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

STF Management LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,319 shares of the coffee company’s stock after buying an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Starbucks accounts for approximately 0.9% of STF Management LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. STF Management LP’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Starbucks by 1,578.9% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 319 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its stake in Starbucks by 133.1% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 324 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Starbucks by 153.8% during the fourth quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Evolution Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new position in Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. 72.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In related news, CEO Michael Aaron Conway sold 3,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $277,517.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,933,582.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock valued at $346,140. 1.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.54. 10,528,198 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,105,749. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $71.80 and a 1 year high of $107.66. The stock has a market cap of $87.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $85.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.56.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The coffee company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 49.91% and a net margin of 11.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 3.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SBUX shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $106.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC decreased their target price on Starbucks from $107.00 to $84.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Starbucks from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Starbucks has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $96.43.

View Our Latest Analysis on SBUX

Starbucks Profile

(Free Report)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.