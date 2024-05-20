Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 570 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $383,705,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter valued at approximately $102,982,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 1,225.3% in the third quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 320,271 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $63,013,000 after acquiring an additional 296,105 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in IQVIA by 2,765.6% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 271,316 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $53,381,000 after acquiring an additional 261,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in IQVIA by 33.4% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,039,436 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $240,505,000 after acquiring an additional 260,271 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at IQVIA

In other IQVIA news, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $199,610,278.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Kevin C. Knightly sold 8,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.17, for a total value of $2,153,213.19. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,313,642.67. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ari Bousbib sold 31,678 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.53, for a total transaction of $7,936,289.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 796,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,610,278.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of IQVIA from $254.00 to $245.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a report on Monday, February 26th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of IQVIA from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.57.

IQVIA Stock Performance

IQVIA stock traded down $1.09 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $230.09. 683,910 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 956,165. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $239.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.83. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.43, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.52. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $167.42 and a fifty-two week high of $261.73.

About IQVIA

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

Featured Articles

