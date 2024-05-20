Berkeley Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC trimmed its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,363 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $786,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advantage Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Wyrmwood Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 776 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $122,693.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 4,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,256.49. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 22,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.32, for a total value of $3,549,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 36,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,943,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 149,261 shares of company stock valued at $24,375,791. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $156.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $168.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.76.

Read Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.1 %

PG stock traded down $0.24 on Monday, reaching $167.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,804,626 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,733,932. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $161.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.46. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $141.45 and a 12-month high of $168.34. The firm has a market cap of $395.09 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.43 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.91% and a net margin of 18.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th were given a dividend of $1.0065 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 65.85%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.