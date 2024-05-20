Keystone Financial Group Acquires 118,187 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Keystone Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 17.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 799,446 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118,187 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 7.8% of Keystone Financial Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Keystone Financial Group owned 0.22% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $44,689,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tsfg LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.

NYSEARCA:SPLG traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 5,773,034 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,366,073. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $48.13 and a 52 week high of $62.53.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

