Franklin Resources Inc. Trims Holdings in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 7,960,673 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 110,553 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $864,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NIKE by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 155,913 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $16,927,000 after purchasing an additional 29,930 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. increased its position in shares of NIKE by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Asset Management Holding S.A. now owns 2,271,981 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $246,669,000 after acquiring an additional 159,584 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NIKE by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 20,542 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 2,846 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 26.4% in the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in NIKE by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,315,306 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $142,803,000 after purchasing an additional 190,399 shares during the last quarter. 64.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NKE. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price objective on NIKE from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of NIKE from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 22nd. HSBC cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Oppenheimer lowered NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $111.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.26.

NIKE Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded down $0.41 during trading on Monday, reaching $91.77. The company had a trading volume of 9,696,467 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,285,159. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.66 and a fifty-two week high of $123.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.07.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $12.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.28 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 10.14% and a return on equity of 39.41%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.53%.

Insider Activity at NIKE

In other NIKE news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,357.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.16, for a total transaction of $4,237,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 44,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,236,917.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.64, for a total transaction of $26,406.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,357.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 213,660 shares of company stock worth $19,946,333 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

