CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) is Bard Financial Services Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Bard Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,690 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,760 shares during the period. CVS Health accounts for 1.5% of Bard Financial Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $13,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CVS. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in CVS Health by 74.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 43,213 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,017,000 after buying an additional 18,385 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 10,405 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $726,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 19,355 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Finally, Canoe Financial LP lifted its position in CVS Health by 95.1% in the 4th quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 1,762,629 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $139,177,000 after purchasing an additional 859,134 shares during the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of CVS traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $57.41. 11,474,185 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,924,750. The business has a fifty day moving average of $69.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.06 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $53.70 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 19th. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CVS Health news, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,165,424.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CVS. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $78.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen lowered CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $99.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Argus dropped their price target on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CVS

About CVS Health

(Free Report)

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.