Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $358,000 Holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company comprises about 0.3% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bard Financial Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 119,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,875,000 after buying an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 4,206,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $207,046,000 after purchasing an additional 387,617 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 336,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,564,000 after purchasing an additional 22,492 shares during the period. CreativeOne Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $232,000. Finally, Quest Partners LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,501,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

Wells Fargo & Company Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of WFC stock traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $60.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,027,121 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,656,473. The stock has a market capitalization of $211.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.87. Wells Fargo & Company has a one year low of $38.38 and a one year high of $62.55.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

Wells Fargo & Company ( NYSE:WFC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.10. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 12.30% and a net margin of 15.63%. The company had revenue of $20.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $63.00 price target (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Argus upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.99.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a financial services company, provides diversified banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

