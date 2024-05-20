Keystone Financial Group Sells 314 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Keystone Financial Group lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,099 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 314 shares during the quarter. Keystone Financial Group’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $1,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGT. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,348 shares during the period. Sachetta LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $194,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,762,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $852,988,000 after acquiring an additional 31,323 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $216,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

NYSEARCA:VGT traded up $6.74 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $539.29. 371,092 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 465,009. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $391.39 and a twelve month high of $540.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $514.38 and a 200 day moving average of $494.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.