Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Has $304,000 Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP boosted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 91.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,477 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 4,055 shares during the period. General Motors makes up 0.2% of Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in General Motors were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of GM. SouthState Corp increased its position in shares of General Motors by 173.8% during the third quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Sachetta LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Bfsg LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.67% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total value of $528,706.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 27,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.26, for a total value of $1,227,541.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,506 shares in the company, valued at $3,236,361.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 13,826 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.24, for a total transaction of $528,706.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,348,562.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,248 shares of company stock worth $3,614,078 in the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of General Motors from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.65.

General Motors Stock Performance

GM traded down $0.63 on Monday, hitting $45.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,069,249 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,386,553. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $43.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. General Motors has a 12 month low of $26.30 and a 12 month high of $46.17. The firm has a market cap of $51.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.49.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The auto manufacturer reported $2.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.60. General Motors had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $43.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that General Motors will post 9.4 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. General Motors’s payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Articles

