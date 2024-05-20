Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Makes New $92,000 Investment in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $92,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,069,337 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,173,254,000 after buying an additional 873,181 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at $749,561,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in PayPal by 0.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,767,054 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $687,902,000 after purchasing an additional 78,105 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,976,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $428,449,000 after purchasing an additional 265,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 29.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,916,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $404,367,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575,930 shares in the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of PayPal in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on PayPal from $76.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PayPal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.73.

PayPal Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $64.77. The stock had a trading volume of 6,424,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,694,752. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $67.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.40. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.25 and a 52-week high of $76.54.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.52 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total transaction of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

