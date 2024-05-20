Bard Financial Services Inc. Cuts Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bard Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,960 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $2,853,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. Nadler Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Visa by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,900 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Towerpoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at $216,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $3,427,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC grew its stake in Visa by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richelieu Gestion SA acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Visa

In related news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.55, for a total transaction of $250,474.95. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,591 shares in the company, valued at $713,950.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.36, for a total transaction of $2,298,952.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,833.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 34,402 shares of company stock worth $9,559,382. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on V shares. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Visa from $297.00 to $299.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Redburn Atlantic reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $307.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $325.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of Visa from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Wedbush raised their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $303.76.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $278.45. The company had a trading volume of 5,460,465 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,364,414. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $277.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $268.94. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $216.14 and a fifty-two week high of $290.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $509.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $8.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. Visa had a net margin of 53.87% and a return on equity of 51.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 16th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.24%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

