General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Shares Sold by Berkeley Capital Partners LLC

Berkeley Capital Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,883 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Berkeley Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $1,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 7.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 4,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,017,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 59.0% during the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,014 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.3% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 249,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,174,000 after purchasing an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 12.3% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,529 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commons Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of General Dynamics by 3.5% during the third quarter. Commons Capital LLC now owns 2,675 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 86.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of General Dynamics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $305.00 to $335.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares in the company, valued at $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP William A. Moss sold 21,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.85, for a total value of $6,206,592.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,901,586.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total transaction of $14,182,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,053 shares of company stock worth $26,827,518. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

General Dynamics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GD traded up $1.30 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $300.32. 940,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,088,579. General Dynamics Co. has a fifty-two week low of $202.35 and a fifty-two week high of $301.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a market cap of $82.40 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $286.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $267.66.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The company had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.64 EPS. General Dynamics’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were given a $1.42 dividend. This is a positive change from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 46.33%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Free Report)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Further Reading

