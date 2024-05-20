Western Pacific Wealth Management LP Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 8,660.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $176,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 326.8% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Eukles Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 217 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWM traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $208.60. 15,682,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,060,727. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $202.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $195.73. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $161.67 and a 1-year high of $211.88.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

