Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Shares Purchased by Bard Financial Services Inc.

Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,385 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $7,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Comcast by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,492 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $372,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 17.5% during the 4th quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,478 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. boosted its position in Comcast by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 14,141 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $620,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Services increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 20,432 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $896,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 0.4% during the third quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 57,388 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,545,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on CMCSA. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.33.

Comcast Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.06 on Monday, hitting $39.21. The stock had a trading volume of 12,533,366 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,731,344. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $42.17. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $36.43 and a twelve month high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.80%.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

