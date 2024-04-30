Fernwood Investment Management LLC Buys New Position in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Fernwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,646 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DLR. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Digital Realty Trust by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 18,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,525,000 after buying an additional 2,574 shares during the last quarter. Choreo LLC grew its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,801 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $652,000 after buying an additional 404 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank OZK purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Scotiabank downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $157.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $145.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.33.

Digital Realty Trust Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Digital Realty Trust stock traded down $1.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $140.51. 244,559 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,936,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.33 and a twelve month high of $154.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $141.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $137.01. The company has a market cap of $43.88 billion, a PE ratio of 47.94, a PEG ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 164.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Jean F. H. P. Mandeville sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.50, for a total value of $494,700.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,224,091.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty brings companies and data together by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation, and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITAL, the company's global data center platform, provides customers with a secure data meeting place and a proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture (PDx) solution methodology for powering innovation and efficiently managing Data Gravity challenges.

