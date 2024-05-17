Apexium Financial LP Sells 32 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Apexium Financial LP cut its holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,709 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 32 shares during the period. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Netflix were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Bear Mountain Capital Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Netflix from $555.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $650.00 to $726.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $585.00 target price (down previously from $720.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $713.00 price target (up previously from $638.00) on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $630.53.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 28 shares in the company, valued at $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 18,361 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $551.54, for a total transaction of $10,126,825.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 28 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,443.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 5,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $3,492,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at $7,854,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,039 shares of company stock valued at $46,401,083. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ NFLX traded up $9.17 on Friday, hitting $619.69. 2,098,696 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,293,787. The firm has a market cap of $267.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $603.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $539.88. Netflix, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $344.73 and a fifty-two week high of $639.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $5.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.51 by $0.77. The business had revenue of $9.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 18.42%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.88 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 18.3 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

