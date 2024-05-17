Apexium Financial LP Purchases 152 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Apexium Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VB. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,927,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,309,733,000 after buying an additional 191,676 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,511,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,231,108,000 after purchasing an additional 40,860 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2,168.8% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 5,715,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,219,184,000 after buying an additional 5,463,111 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,207,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,574,000 after acquiring an additional 228,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,716,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,599,000 after purchasing an additional 71,684 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.00. 322,331 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 777,059. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $229.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.54.

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

