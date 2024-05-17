Apexium Financial LP Purchases 310 Shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Apexium Financial LP raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the quarter. Apexium Financial LP’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Warner Financial Inc. lifted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Warner Financial Inc. now owns 2,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.2% during the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,930 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $881,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of MDY stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $550.26. 255,459 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 911,912. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $538.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $508.81. The company has a market cap of $21.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12-month low of $424.22 and a 12-month high of $558.34.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.