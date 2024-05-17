Apexium Financial LP Buys New Stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Apexium Financial LP bought a new stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 5,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RTX. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RTX in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in RTX during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its position in RTX by 352.0% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. raised its position in RTX by 37.4% during the third quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 467 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RTX during the third quarter worth $37,000. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at RTX

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Stephen J. Timm sold 19,880 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.72, for a total value of $2,101,713.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 149,050 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,757,566. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 89,762 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.44, for a total transaction of $9,105,457.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 636,759 shares in the company, valued at $64,592,832.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,042 shares of company stock worth $12,266,459. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

RTX Trading Down 0.4 %

RTX stock traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.81. 1,844,896 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,879,087. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.84, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $99.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.29. RTX Co. has a 12-month low of $68.56 and a 12-month high of $107.82.

RTX (NYSE:RTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.44 billion. RTX had a net margin of 4.90% and a return on equity of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 16th. This is a positive change from RTX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 92.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of RTX from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of RTX from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of RTX from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, RTX presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.33.

About RTX

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Featured Stories

