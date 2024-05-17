Susquehanna Boosts Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) Price Target to $16.00

Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Susquehanna from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. Susquehanna currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Paysafe in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Paysafe from $13.40 to $14.60 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $22.01.
Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.03. Paysafe had a positive return on equity of 15.22% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $414.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $414.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paysafe will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSFE. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 63,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 971 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 2.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 115,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,877 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 16.7% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 20,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 17,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paysafe by 3.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 100,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 3,337 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.39% of the company’s stock.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides end-to-end payment solutions in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its payments platform offers a range of payment solutions comprising credit and debit card processing, digital wallet, eCash, and real-time banking solutions for entertainment verticals, such as iGaming, including online betting related to sports, e-sports, fantasy sports, poker, and other casino games, as well as travel, streaming/video gaming, retail/hospitality, and digital assets.
