Apexium Financial LP Buys New Holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF)

Apexium Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYF – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $771,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IYF. Apeiron RIA LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 3,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,344,000 after purchasing an additional 7,569 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Financials ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $59,000. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financials ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Finally, Delta Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares U.S. Financials ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Delta Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

iShares U.S. Financials ETF stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $96.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 148,179. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $87.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.84. iShares U.S. Financials ETF has a twelve month low of $69.83 and a twelve month high of $96.58.

iShares U.S. Financials ETF Profile

iShares U.S. Financials ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Financial Sector Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Financials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the financial sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as banks, non-life insurance, life insurance, real estate and general finance.

