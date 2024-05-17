Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %
NASDAQ:RPHM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,098. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.45.
Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity at Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.
About Reneo Pharmaceuticals
Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Reneo Pharmaceuticals
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Take-Two Interactive Software Offers 2nd Chance for Investors
- Investing in the High PE Growth Stocks
- Deere & Company’s Q2 Report: Strong Revenue, Cautious Outlook
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- Analysts Still Want Double-Digit Upside Out of Applied Materials
Receive News & Ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reneo Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.