Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM) Earns “Neutral” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Free Report) in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:RPHM traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $1.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 77,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,098. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.83. Reneo Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.98 and a twelve month high of $9.45.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.15). On average, research analysts forecast that Reneo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.83 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Braden Michael Leonard bought 414,281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.54 per share, for a total transaction of $637,992.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 2,672,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,115,178.76. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 35,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,165 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 78,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 4,244 shares during the period. Pale Fire Capital SE bought a new stake in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.98% of the company’s stock.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. The company's lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

