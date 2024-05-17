Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on PBA. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an outperformer rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. TheStreet raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $52.00.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on PBA

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:PBA traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $36.95. The stock had a trading volume of 259,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,030,590. The company has a market cap of $21.41 billion, a PE ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.27. Pembina Pipeline has a 1-year low of $28.15 and a 1-year high of $37.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.34. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 13.33% and a net margin of 21.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. Analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

Pembina Pipeline Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th will be issued a $0.501 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.42%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 85.65%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBA. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after buying an additional 26,766 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. boosted its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,556,638 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,850,000 after purchasing an additional 482,067 shares during the period. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline in the 4th quarter worth about $17,285,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 297,423 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,237,000 after purchasing an additional 55,136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 48.4% in the fourth quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 925,064 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,850,000 after purchasing an additional 301,700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Free Report)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.