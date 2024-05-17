Inceptionr LLC Makes New $267,000 Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Inceptionr LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,665 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $267,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth $25,483,000. Altman Advisors Inc. bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter valued at about $273,000. Vise Technologies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 4,572 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 613,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $99,444,000 after buying an additional 53,052 shares during the period. Finally, Quotient Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $200,000. 42.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TMUS shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $204.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 26th. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on T-Mobile US from $184.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $186.33.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 675,641,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,082,242,059.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other T-Mobile US news, CEO G Michael Sievert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.71, for a total value of $3,274,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 476,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $77,931,853.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 189,670 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $30,902,933.10. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 675,641,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,082,242,059.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,670,580 shares of company stock worth $1,085,516,139 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

TMUS traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.73. The company had a trading volume of 924,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,497,169. The company has a market capitalization of $191.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.27, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $159.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $168.64.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $19.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.81 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 13.61% and a net margin of 11.15%. T-Mobile US’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 31st. T-Mobile US’s payout ratio is presently 35.37%.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

