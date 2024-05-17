Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) Raised to “Overweight” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has $78.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $68.00.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on PLNT. Raymond James upped their price target on Planet Fitness from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Planet Fitness from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $79.00 price objective on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Planet Fitness from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $71.86.

Planet Fitness Stock Down 2.7 %

NYSE:PLNT traded down $1.77 on Tuesday, hitting $63.63. The stock had a trading volume of 755,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,673. Planet Fitness has a 1-year low of $44.13 and a 1-year high of $75.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.57, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.61.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.04. Planet Fitness had a net margin of 13.66% and a negative return on equity of 140.14%. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $249.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Planet Fitness’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Planet Fitness will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the first quarter worth about $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Planet Fitness by 24.4% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. The company operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The company is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

