Robert Half (NYSE:RHI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Robert Half from $84.00 to $79.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial raised shares of Robert Half from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Robert Half from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $68.14.

NYSE:RHI traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $70.75. The stock had a trading volume of 305,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,075,123. The company has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $74.21 and a 200 day moving average of $78.94. Robert Half has a one year low of $64.65 and a one year high of $88.39.

Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The business services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Robert Half had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 5.74%. Robert Half’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Robert Half will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 23rd. Robert Half’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.47%.

In related news, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of Robert Half stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,267.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert W. Glass sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $603,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 186,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,970,548.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dirk A. Kempthorne sold 2,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.66, for a total value of $154,714.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,713 shares in the company, valued at $746,267.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,574,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,429,000 after purchasing an additional 917,311 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,014,410,000 after buying an additional 366,978 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 105.4% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,655,626 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $289,818,000 after buying an additional 1,875,476 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Robert Half by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,270,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $287,265,000 after buying an additional 874,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Robert Half by 2.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,634,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $193,069,000 after purchasing an additional 57,130 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.41% of the company’s stock.

Robert Half Inc provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support.

